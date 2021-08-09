Philadelphia’s Urban Youth Racing School is putting kids on the right track

Driving in NASCAR is merely a dream for so many kids. But one Philadelphia organization has been working for more than two decades to make those dreams come true.

The Urban Youth Racing School, a nonprofit established in 1998, is the brain child of Anthony Martin. “I started the urban racing school with this gist of introducing urban youth to this multi billion dollar racing industry,” Martin said.

All of Martin’s students live in Philadelphia. It’s a 10 week program and each Saturday for the first 5 weeks students all become scientists and engineers. “It’s an industry that there’s a lot of jobs, job availability that our students have no access to. It’s all about access,” says Martin. The second 5 weeks is all about getting out on the track and through it all each one of them have to keep their grades up. At the end there’s a whole new world of possibilities.

“Our goal is to make the introduction to help them be able to map out a plan to get there if this a career that you want to be apart of,” Martin says.