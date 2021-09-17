Philadelphia’s PHL17 celebrates 56 years on the air

WPHL-TV, known as PHL17, signed on the air September 17, 1965. PHL17 produced and aired numerous local television shows over the years, including kids’ favorite Wee Willie Webber’s Colorful Cartoon Club, Dr. Shock’s Horror Theater, and the 1980s teen dance hit Dancin’ on Air that included the TV debut of Madonna.

During much of the 1970s and 1980s, the station was known as “The Great Entertainer.” PHL17 has a long history of carrying college and professional sports including the Phillies, Sixers, Flyers, Eagles, Big 5 and currently the MLS Union and NLL Wings. PHL17 has been home to the Mummers Parade for more than 25 years, a New Year’s Day tradition.

On September 5, 2006, the station became an affiliate of MyNetworkTV. In addition to its popular programming, the station runs Philadelphia’s most popular sitcoms Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, The Goldbergs and Mom along with other local favorites Two and a Half Men, Friends and Seinfeld.

Viewers have enjoyed our weekend programming like Weekend Philler, and In Focus, hosted by Jennifer Lewis-Hall, for years.

In 2018, PHL17 expanded its news operation and introduced the expanded PHL17 Morning News. The four hour morning show is anchored by Amanda VanAllen and Nick Foley. Jenna Meissner gives viewers their daily traffic reports, while meteorologist Monica Cryan let’s us know what mother nature has in store for us each day. Reporters Khiree Stewart and Kelsey Fabian bring us the breaking news from overnight. The show’s off-the-cuff format and friendly talent have been winning over viewers in the Delaware Valley since its launch.

In September 2021, PHL17 launched PHL17 Sports Scene. The weekly show, hosted by Jason Lee, covers the inside stories and hottest issues with special guests, insiders, and lines surrounding the 5 major Philadelphia sports franchises and collegiate teams. You can watch it Friday nights at 11:30pm.