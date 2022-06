Justin Rosenberg, the Founder and CEO of honeygrow joins us to celebrate honeygrow turning 10. On Tuesday, June 14, honeygrow, the Philly born-and-bred restaurant chain proliferating throughout the mid-Atlantic and northeast regions, is celebrating its 10th Birthday with an epic day-long event!

The company is thanking its loyal customers by offering free Honey bar all day long, introducing a festive summer menu, and celebrating with balloons, decorations, and more in the 16th Street restaurant.