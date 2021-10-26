Philadelphia’s largest Halloween dog costume contest is back – and cuter than ever

PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan went down to 2nd street to chat with Street Tail Animal Rescue about their 7th Annual Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival and Doggie Costume Contest happening on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER YOUR PET

More information:

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District partners with Street Tail Animal Rescue on the 7th Annual Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival and Doggie Costume Contest. The event is back in person and moves to the intersection of Laurel and N. 2nd Street, on Sunday, October 31st, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. This year to ensure proper health and safety protocols, 40 of the region’s most festively decked out pups are invited to strut across the stage. Contestants will compete for prizes in five categories for prizes, plus all dogs will compete for the grand prize of $500, sponsored by Wilson’s Estate Jewelry. Registration for this annual benefit is only a $30 donation per pup. All proceeds benefit Street Tails Animal Rescue in their mission to help homeless and unwanted animals in the Philadelphia area. On top of the doggie contest, look for outdoor food and drink, fall tunes, Halloween vibes, vendors, music and more. Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival is one of many Halloween and Fall themed activities in Northern Liberties on Halloween Sunday.