Philadelphia’s largest dog Halloween contest is back, winner takes $500

Philadelphia’s largest Halloween dog costume contest is back – and cuter than ever! The event, which benefits Street Tails Animal Rescue, is back in person and moves to the intersection of Laurel and N. 2nd Street, on Sunday, October 31st, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. 40 furry contestants and their humans will compete for prizes in five categories for prizes

The grand prize for the best costume is $500 sponsored by Wilson’s Estate Jewelry. You can go to their website or the northern liberties business improvement district website and enter its $30 for an entry and take a the costumes each year have been great and very competitive.