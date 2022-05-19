The South 9th Street Italian Market Festival is set to return to Philadelphia for the first time in three years with a full slate of restaurants, shops, vendors and live music awaiting visitors.

Among those taking part will be Talluto’s, a fixture on South Ninth Street since 1980. During the festival, the shop will feature it’s penne vodka and meatball hoagie among other plates.

Alma Del Mar is another spot taking part in the event. This will be the restaurant’s first festival after opening in 2019. Tasty treats like grilled corn on the cob and their salmon burger will be available.