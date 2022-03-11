Philadelphia (WPHL)- Dine Latino Restaurant Week will be returning March 14-18, 2022! The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) proudly announces this year’s fourth annual celebration, highlighting a wide variety of Philadelphia’s Latino-owned culinary community and expanding an already impressive list of participating restaurants.

Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, discusses why this is important to and for the business and restaurant community.

Visit https://www.philahispanicchamber.org/restaurant-week.html for a list of participating restaurants. For the latest updates you can follow @phlHispanicChamber on Facebook, @GPHCC on Twitter and @GPHCC on Instagram as well as @dinelatino_phl on Instagram. #DINELATINO.