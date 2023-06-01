A three-alarm junkyard fire that happened Wednesday in the Wissinoming section of the city is now under control.

The fire, which triggered air quality concerns, happened near Torresdale Avenue and Fraley Street. This marked the second junkyard fire in Philadelphia in less than one week, according to the inquirer.

Nearby residents were urged to avoid the area and stay indoors as firefighters worked to put out the flames. Officials say the fire was placed under control just before 5 p.m.

Reports say that dark smoke was seen rising on I-95 as first responders worked to get the fire under control, according to the inquirer.

This comes after a two-alarm fire happened Friday in Southwest Philadelphia. There’s still no word on the cause of that fire.

The Department of Public Health says they didn’t find any hazardous substances in their testing of the air quality, but it still issued that warning for residents to avoid unnecessary exposure by going outside.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.