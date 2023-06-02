The Wells Fargo Center is going back in time to the 80’s with its new “Wells Fargo Center Loves the 80s” concert series.

This summer and fall, fans can turn back the clock and enjoy some of the greatest acts and musical hits from the 1980’s.

Every concert in the series will have a special show-specific iron on patch available for purchase, as well as unique photo backdrops, interactive experiences, and even a featured specialty cocktail inspired by the artist.

So grab your best jean jacket, headband, and pair of sunglasses, tease your hair, and get ready to go back to the 80’s with the following concerts:

Bryan Adams – June 7

The Cure – June 24

Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire – August 15

Aerosmith – September 2

Duran Duran – September 7

Peter Gabriel – September 16

Queen and Adam Lambert – October 18

Depeche Mode – October 25

Madonna – December 20

You can find more information and purchase tickets, here.