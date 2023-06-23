After two weeks of traffic detours, demolition, and construction, six lanes of the I-95 finally reopened today at noon.

The first car rolled onto the I-95 N at 12:37p.m. followed by PA state troopers, PennDOT vehicles, and a regular influx of Philadelphia traffic.

This comes after a tanker truck explosion caused a significant portion of the interstate to collapse on the morning of Sunday, June 12.

Governor Josh Shapiro, Mayor Jim Kenney, and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll held a 10:30am press conference in Philadelphia to provide the final details ahead of the reopening of the I-95.

Governor Shapiro thanked Buckley contractors, Aero aggregates, the members of the Philadelphia Building trade union, Mayor Jim Kenney, President Biden, Secretary Pete Buttigieg, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, Pennsylvania State Police, and all who were involved in the quick reconstruction of the interstate.

During the press conference, Governor Shapiro praised Pennsylvania saying, “when we come together, we can do big things!”

“The new lanes will be 11 feet wide, which is tighter than usual, but still not out of the ordinary”, announced PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.

While this reopening is a temporary solution, PennDOT and Buckley & Co will continue working “in an effort to restore I-95 to its full capacity in the very near future, ” said Carroll.

When asked about the safety of the I-95, Carroll explained that every aspect of the reconstruction was rigorously tested to meet the Department of Transportation and PennDOT’s high safety standards.”

Carroll continued by saying, ” There’s nothing special about noon when the traffic rolls across I-95, this road is being opened because it’s completed, it’s safely completed for traffic, and I don’t think the people of Philadelphia want to wait one more minute to put a vehicle across 95,” which was met with a round of applause and cheering.

After the press conference Governor Shapiro asked members of the media to turn their attention to the northbound lanes of I-95 where in about 30 minutes, the first vehicles will cross the rebuilt section of the I-95, escorted by Philadelphia Fire Department engine 38, which was the first engine on scene when the fire began on Sunday, June 12.

During the reconstruction, workers used about 2,000 tons (1,814 metric tons) of lightweight glass nuggets to fill the underpass and bring it up to surface level, then paved over to create three lanes of travel in each direction, stated the Associated Press.

When rainy conditions threatened the delay of the reopening, Pennsylvania officials enlisted the help of Pocono Raceway and their truck-mounted jet dryer which is normally used to keep moisture off the track at Pocono Raceway. The dryer was used to quickly dry the pavement and paint lanes in time for the grand reopening.

You can watch the reopening in real time on PennDOT’s I-95 camera. Watch here.

Stay with PHL17 as more details are announced. The Associated Press contributed to this article.