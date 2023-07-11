If you’re heading to the Beyoncé Concert tomorrow night, SEPTA is adding extra trains to help you get to and from the concert with ease All Night long.

Ring the Alarm because SEPTA will add 10 Local trains on the Broad Street Line to NRG Station.

If you plan to use Septa, make sure to Check On It and get in Formation because trains depart from Fern Rock Station every 10 minutes from 6:05- 8:15 p.m.



SEPTA encourages riders to use their SEPTA Key Card to Move, Forward, and speed up their trips.

If you don’t have a Septa Key Card, Listen, riders can also purchase Septa Key Tix on buses, trolleys, the Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line, and Norristown High Speed Line, and regional rail ticket can be purchased at station kiosks, sales ticket offices, or on board.

The Countdown to the concert is on and Septa will make sure you get there looking Flawless.