If you love Disney and you love playing Golf, there’s a brand new putt experience at Penn’s Landing that you have to check out!

Opening for the first time today, Pixar Putt is made up of 18 fun and interactive, holes inspired by the stories and characters from some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films including Toy Story, Ratatouille, Monsters Inc, Cars, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Wall-E, Inside Out, Coco, Up, and many more.

From now, July 6, until October 31, Pixar Putt will be open seven days a week, Monday to Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (last entry at 8:30 p.m.) and Saturday-Sunday from Noon to 10:00 p.m. (last entry at 8:30 p.m.). Guests 18+ will get to experience “Pixar Putt After Dark” which will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Children $24.75-$26.75

Adults $29.75 -$31.75

After dark (18+) $31.75

Family four packs (two children, two adults) $99.00 – $107.00.

“Rockefeller Studios brought Pixar Putt to the United States to allow Pixar fans an interactive way to experience their favorite movies, including Toy Story, Up, Soul, and last year’s hit movie, Turning Red,” said Pixar Putt Producer Chad Larabee. “The course is designed for kids ages 4-104 to play, which makes us a perfect addition to Summer Fest at Penn’s Landing… Our guests will be able to interact with their favorite Pixar characters with the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and the beautiful Delaware River as its backdrop.”

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Pixar Putt to get a preview of all the fun. Watch the video above.

You can find more information and purchase tickets for Pixar Putt, here.