Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in finding this 71-year-old woman.

Police say Patricia Brown was last seen at her home on the 2500 block of North 32nd Street in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city. She is 5’2″, 200 lbs., with brown eyes, light brown complexion, and gray/black hair. She was last seen wearing a red dress shirt, blue jeans, and black leather boots.

Patricia is considered an endangered missing person and anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.