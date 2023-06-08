The largest African American street festival is coming back to Philly on Sunday.

Covering over 15 Philadelphia city blocks, Odunde will have over 100 arts, crafts and food vendors, two stages for live entertainment, and so much more.

The festival will kick off on Sunday, June 11, at 23rd Street and South Street.

First started in 1975 by Lois Fernandez, Odunde is a world-renowned cultural organization whose mission is to educate the public on African and African American culture.

This morning, Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, CEO of Odunde, joined us in the studio to preview the event and show us some of the new Odunde merchandise.

You can find more information about the festival here, and buy merchandise here.