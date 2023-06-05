If you love going to Happy Hour, there’s a popular promotion that’s back for the summertime in Philly.

Every Wednesday from now until August 30, dozens of restaurants and bars will have $5 beer, $6 wine, $7 cocktails, and half-priced appetizers. Happy Hour is from 5-7 p.m.

Full list of Happy Hour locations:

  • 1225 Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge
  • 1518 Bar and Grill
  • Air Grille Garden at Dilworth Park
  • ArtBar at Sonesta Hotel
  • The Balcony Bar at the Kimmel Center
  • Bank and Bourbon
  • Bar Bombon
  • Bar-Ly Chinatown
  • Barbuzzo
  • Barra Rossa
  • Barstool Sansom Street
  • The Black Sheep
  • Blume Burger
  • Bodega Taco Bar
  • Brü Craft & Wurst
  • Bud&Marilyn’s
  • Butcher Bar
  • Capriccio Café and Bar at Cret Park
  • Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse
  • City Tap Logan
  • Con Murphy’s Irish Pub
  • Continental Midtown
  • Craftsman Row
  • Darling Jack’s Tavern
  • Devil’s Alley
  • Dim Sum House by Jane G’s
  • Dolce Italian
  • Double Knot
  • Drinker’s Pub
  • Drury Beer Garden (DBG)
  • Fado Irish Pub
  • Fahrenheit 451 Pizza and Bar
  • Finn McCools Ale House
  • Giuseppe & Sons
  • Gran Caffe L’Aquila
  • Hard Rock Café
  • Harp & Crown
  • Independence Beer Garden
  • Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant
  • Ladder 15
  • LaScala’s Fire
  • Leda & The Swan Cocktail Lounge
  • Little Nonna’s
  • Marathon Grill
  • Pagano’s Market and Bar
  • Patchwork
  • Pearl & Mary
  • Pizzeria Vetri
  • Prunella
  • Sampan
  • Sueno
  • Thanal Indian Tavern
  • The Black Sheep Pub
  • The Goat Rittenhouse
  • The Mulberry
  • The Patio @ Thirteen Restaurant
  • The Wayward
  • Time
  • Top Tomato Bar & Pizza
  • Tradesman’s
  • U-Bahn
  • Uptown Beer Garden
  • Veda Modern Indian Bistro
  • Via Locusta
  • Vintage Wine Bar
  • Wicked Wolf
  • Wrap Shack

