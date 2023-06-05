If you love going to Happy Hour, there’s a popular promotion that’s back for the summertime in Philly.
Every Wednesday from now until August 30, dozens of restaurants and bars will have $5 beer, $6 wine, $7 cocktails, and half-priced appetizers. Happy Hour is from 5-7 p.m.
Full list of Happy Hour locations:
- 1225 Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge
- 1518 Bar and Grill
- Air Grille Garden at Dilworth Park
- ArtBar at Sonesta Hotel
- The Balcony Bar at the Kimmel Center
- Bank and Bourbon
- Bar Bombon
- Bar-Ly Chinatown
- Barbuzzo
- Barra Rossa
- Barstool Sansom Street
- The Black Sheep
- Blume Burger
- Bodega Taco Bar
- Brü Craft & Wurst
- Bud&Marilyn’s
- Butcher Bar
- Capriccio Café and Bar at Cret Park
- Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse
- City Tap Logan
- Con Murphy’s Irish Pub
- Continental Midtown
- Craftsman Row
- Darling Jack’s Tavern
- Devil’s Alley
- Dim Sum House by Jane G’s
- Dolce Italian
- Double Knot
- Drinker’s Pub
- Drury Beer Garden (DBG)
- Fado Irish Pub
- Fahrenheit 451 Pizza and Bar
- Finn McCools Ale House
- Giuseppe & Sons
- Gran Caffe L’Aquila
- Hard Rock Café
- Harp & Crown
- Independence Beer Garden
- Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant
- Ladder 15
- LaScala’s Fire
- Leda & The Swan Cocktail Lounge
- Little Nonna’s
- Marathon Grill
- Pagano’s Market and Bar
- Patchwork
- Pearl & Mary
- Pizzeria Vetri
- Prunella
- Sampan
- Sueno
- Thanal Indian Tavern
- The Black Sheep Pub
- The Goat Rittenhouse
- The Mulberry
- The Patio @ Thirteen Restaurant
- The Wayward
- Time
- Top Tomato Bar & Pizza
- Tradesman’s
- U-Bahn
- Uptown Beer Garden
- Veda Modern Indian Bistro
- Via Locusta
- Vintage Wine Bar
- Wicked Wolf
- Wrap Shack
You can find more information about Center City Sips, here