If you love going to Happy Hour, there’s a popular promotion that’s back for the summertime in Philly.

Every Wednesday from now until August 30, dozens of restaurants and bars will have $5 beer, $6 wine, $7 cocktails, and half-priced appetizers. Happy Hour is from 5-7 p.m.

Full list of Happy Hour locations:

1225 Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge

1518 Bar and Grill

Air Grille Garden at Dilworth Park

ArtBar at Sonesta Hotel

The Balcony Bar at the Kimmel Center

Bank and Bourbon

Bar Bombon

Bar-Ly Chinatown

Barbuzzo

Barra Rossa

Barstool Sansom Street

The Black Sheep

Blume Burger

Bodega Taco Bar

Brü Craft & Wurst

Bud&Marilyn’s

Butcher Bar

Capriccio Café and Bar at Cret Park

Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse

City Tap Logan

Con Murphy’s Irish Pub

Continental Midtown

Craftsman Row

Darling Jack’s Tavern

Devil’s Alley

Dim Sum House by Jane G’s

Dolce Italian

Double Knot

Drinker’s Pub

Drury Beer Garden (DBG)

Fado Irish Pub

Fahrenheit 451 Pizza and Bar

Finn McCools Ale House

Giuseppe & Sons

Gran Caffe L’Aquila

Hard Rock Café

Harp & Crown

Independence Beer Garden

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

Ladder 15

LaScala’s Fire

Leda & The Swan Cocktail Lounge

Little Nonna’s

Marathon Grill

Pagano’s Market and Bar

Patchwork

Pearl & Mary

Pizzeria Vetri

Prunella

Sampan

Sueno

Thanal Indian Tavern

The Black Sheep Pub

The Goat Rittenhouse

The Mulberry

The Patio @ Thirteen Restaurant

The Wayward

Time

Top Tomato Bar & Pizza

Tradesman’s

U-Bahn

Uptown Beer Garden

Veda Modern Indian Bistro

Via Locusta

Vintage Wine Bar

Wicked Wolf

Wrap Shack

You can find more information about Center City Sips, here