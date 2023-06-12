Major portions of Interstate 95 North and Southbound have collapsed after a large tanker fire broke out early Sunday morning, causing large black plumes of smoke and unsafe traffic conditions.

What we know so far:

The fire began at around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, June 11, when a commercial truck carrying “petroleum-based product” caught on fire underneath the I-95 ramp near the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia.

Right before 7 a.m., thick black smoke and large flames could be seen billowing from the burning truck.

At around 7 a.m., portions of the I-95 ramp began caving in and collapsing, closing both the North and Southbound sides of the highway between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits.

At 7:30 a.m., Philadelphia Fire Department placed the fire under control, while dozens of city, state, and federal agencies worked to redirect traffic and investigate the fire.

In a press conference at 5 p.m. on Sunday , Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, City of Philadelphia officials, and SEPTA officials provided an update on the I-95 collapse.

Officials revealed that the rebuilding of damaged roadway will “take a number of months” to complete.

On Monday, Governer Shapiro is expected to issue a disaster declaration to begin emergency repairs to the interstate.

PennDOT has the following detours in place:

I-95 Southbound: Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East

Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East I-95 Northbound: I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road)

SEPTA has added extra trips to the Trenton Line, and added capacity to the Trenton, West Trenton, and Fox Chase lines to help support Philadelphia’s commuters during peak hours.

Extra Trenton Line Service:

AM: 6:40 AM and 8:03 AM from Trenton, along with 8:25 AM from Holmesburg Juncton

and from Trenton, along with from Holmesburg Juncton PM: Trains will run at 3:05 PM from Suburban Station to Holmesburg Junction, along with 4:30 PM and 5:20 PM to Trenton

As of early Monday morning, the scene is still very active with a heavy police presence redirecting drivers off the Interstate and onto the established detours around the area.

The NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) is sending a team to conduct a safety investigation into the truck fire and collapse.

Stay with PHL17 for more on this developing story.