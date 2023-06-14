HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- It’s too early to say for sure how long the major repair of I-95 in Philadelphia is going to take, but the longer it takes, the more it could affect the supply chain.

“There’s no doubt that the incident is a major impact on trucking, not only in Pennsylvania but across the nation,” said Rebecca Oyler, president & CEO of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association.

According to the American Trucking Association, about 14,000 commercial trucks pass through that area every day.

“It’s an important area for getting products and freight in and out of that region to the rest of the US transportation network,” said Oyler.

The official detour around the collapse is Route 1, which has 60 traffic lights on the detour. Trucks not only have to drive more miles but use more fuel, too.

“That definitely will increase the cost of transporting goods,” said Oyler.

A lot of goods moving through our state, others along the east coast, begin at the Port of Philadelphia.

“We’ve already had a really constrained supply chain for quite a while already and we’re just seeing it become freed up a little bit so this is unfortunate,” said Ryan Unger, president & CEO of Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDEC.