Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has issued a proclamation of disaster emergency for Philadelphia amid the collapse a major portion of the I-95 on Sunday, morning.

This disaster declaration will help cut through the red tape and provide Commonwealth agencies with the resources needed to repair I-95 safely and as efficiently as possible, said Governor Shapiro’s office.

“To expedite the rebuilding of I-95 and cut through the red tape, this morning, I issued a disaster declaration, allowing the Commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is in regular contact with our federal partners, who have pledged their complete support and assistance as we create alternative routes and rebuild I-95. My Administration is all hands on deck to repair I-95 as safely and as efficiently as possible.”

The Governor’s emergency disaster proclamation will allow $7 million of state funds to be immediately available for the reconstruction of I-95. This proclamation will authorize the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Transportation, and the Pennsylvania State Police to use all available resources and personnel, as necessary. According to the constitutional amendment approved in 2021, this proclamation will remain in place for 21 days, unless extended by the Legislature.