Do you love bagels? Well if so, you need to head to Bagels and Co tomorrow morning to get a free bagel!

As part of their grand opening at the new Center City and Brewerytown Location, Bagels and Co will be giving away free bagels with cream cheese to the first 100 people in line.

Free bagel giveaway will go from 8:15am- 10:15am or until the first 100 people get their free bagels.

And if you need more of a reason to go, Bagels and Co have the most unique bagels and cream cheese such as Oreo bagel, Doritos bagel, Cookie Monster cream cheese, and so much more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce that Bagels and Co. is coming to Center City and Rittenhouse Square – and to Brewerytown next to Glu’s Brewerytown Food Hall,” said Co-owner Derek Gibbons.

PHL17’s Alex Butler stopped by Bagels and Co to check out all the amazing bagel options.