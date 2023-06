If you’re traveling to Philadelphia to see the sights, there’s another thing on everyone’s bucket list, which is trying a famous Philly Cheesesteak. Well this weekend, Ed Sheeran got in on the cheesesteak action, by making at stop Sq Philip’s Steaks while he was in town performing at the Linc.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Philips Steaks with the details on how it all went down.

You can find more about Philips Steaks, here.