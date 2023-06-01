June is Pride month and if you’re looking for a colorful and delicious way to celebrate, you can drink the rainbow at these Philly Bars and Restaurants.

$1 from each Drink the rainbow cocktail ordered will be donated to the William Way LGBT Community Center and Attic Youth Center.

Red

Harper’s Garden (31 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia)

Cocktail: Jewel, Aguaviva Cachaça, Bacardi Silver, Hibiscus, Ginger, Lemon

Orange

Parks on Tap locations and Walnut Garden during June

Cocktail: Orange Mango Margarita with house tequila, triple sec, orange, mango and lime

Yellow

Juno Philly (1033 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA)

Cocktail: Seasonal Sangria, Tequila, Peach Schnapps, White Wine, Orange Juice

Green

Concourse Dance Bar (1635 Market St., Philadelphia)

Cocktail: Ecto Cooler, Stateside Vodka, Melon Liqueur, Red Bull Energy Drink, Pineapple, Lime

Blue

Dolphin Bar (1539 S. Broad St., Philadelphia)

Cocktail: Out to Sea, Blueberry Vodka, Blue Curacao, Fresh Lemonade

Purple

NoChe (1901 Chestnut St., Philadelphia)

Cocktail: Mary got a Band-Aid, Stateside Vodka, Heirloom Tomato Water, Pressed Horseradish Juice, Balsamic, Citric Acid, Butterfly Pea

White

Lola’s Garden (51 St. Georges Ave., Ardmore)

Cocktail: Day at the Beach, Beach Island Coconut Whiskey, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Lemon, Coconut, Lambrusco

Pink

Liberty Point (211 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia)

Cocktail: Stoli Razberi Vodka, Raspberry Liquor, Fresh Lemonade

Teal

Craft Hall (901 N. Delaware Ave, Philadelphia)

Cocktail: The Dog House, Stoli Raspberry, Blue Curacao, Pineapple, Orange, Club Soda

Brown

Morgan’s Pier (221 N. Columbus Blvd.)

Cocktail: Pick Me Up, Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate Vodka, Kahlua, Coffee

Black

Rosy’s Taco Bar (2220 Walnut St., Philadelphia)

Cocktail: Margarita Negra, Patron Silver, Triple Sec, Lime, Agave, Activated Charcoal