After two weeks of detours, today marks the first full workday of commuters driving over the newly reopened portion of I-95.

Following Josh Shapiro’s Press Conference with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, and other officials, drivers returned to a detour-free I-95 on Friday at 11:37 a.m.

With the reopening comes the loss of the 24/7 live PennDOT Construction camera that captivated audiences from around the world watching crews work non-stop to rebuild the collapsed portion of the I-95.



Although the I-95 is now reopened, this comes only as a temporary solution for a permanent bridge that begins construction today.

