Today is National Krimpet Day, a day celebrating the delicious butterscotch sponge cake made famous by Philly’s own Tastykake brand.

First started in 1927 when Philip J. Baur and Herbert T. Morris created a finger-shaped cake with a thick layer of icing, known as the Krimpet.

Fast forward 96 years and the Krimpet is still one of the most iconic Philadelphia treats. So much so that this year, 2023, Tastykake has officially declared July 7, National Krimpet Day. Every year on July 7, Tastykake will celebrate the making of the Krimpet which has been a Philadelphia favorite snack cake for over a century.

“National Krimpet Day is a testament to the enduring connection between Tastykake and its devoted fans. We couldn’t be more grateful for their unwavering support and the opportunity to continue creating extraordinary treats that our passionate fans love,” said Ashley Hornsby, Tastykake brand manager.

In honor of the day, Tastykake has released a brand new Confetti Krimpet which is a birthday cake-inspired version of the classic cake packed with delicious confetti sprinkles. The new Confetti Krimpet joins the classic butterscotch Krimpet and the Jelly Krimpet.

“With the release of our new Confetti Krimpets, the inaugural National Krimpet Day will be one to remember and set the precedent for this holiday for years to come.”

And Reading Terminal Market’s famous Bassetts Ice Cream is also getting in on the National Kirmpet Day festivities by offering celebratory Confetti Krimpet Milkshake. The delicious milkshakes are made with Bassett’s butterscotch vanilla ice cream blended with Tastykake’s all-new Confetti Krimpets, swirled with vanilla syrup drizzle and rainbow sprinkles, and topped with whipped cream and crumbled Confetti Krimpets.

Make sure to grab a delicious Krimpet or Krimpet Milkshake and join Tastykake in celebrating the iconic day.