Every year, runners all around the world join together to celebrate the first Wednesday in June because it’s Global Running Day.

This morning, Sarah Tampio, director of outreach at Philadelphia Runner, joined us outdoors to talk about the importance of the days, and show us some easy dynamic stretches to get your body ready for a run.

You can find more information about Philadelphia Runner, here.

Note: Philadelphia currently has a code red air quality alert in place. Residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities such as jogging, running, or exercising.