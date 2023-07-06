For the 15th summer in a row, The Capital Grille is bringing back its summer wine-tasting event, ‘The Generous Pour’.

Starting this week, through September 3, guests will be able to experience fine dining, dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and a world-class wine list.

For just $45 and the purchase of a dinner entree, guests will be able to experience hand-selected wines to pair with the menu by famous winemakers.

The Generous Pour is meant to educate guests on pairing different wines with Capital Grille menu items, and to offer guests a chance to step out of their comfort zone and taste wines they may not normally get.

The Generous Pour lineup includes:

Department 66 “Fragile” Rosé (Maury, France) – aromas of white flowers, raspberry, and watermelon with flavors of summer stone fruit and fresh strawberries

(Maury, France) – aromas of white flowers, raspberry, and watermelon with flavors of summer stone fruit and fresh strawberries J Vineyards Pinot Gris (California) – fragrant jasmine and honeysuckle with an inviting palate of white peach, pear, kiwi, and lime zest

(California) – fragrant jasmine and honeysuckle with an inviting palate of white peach, pear, kiwi, and lime zest J Vineyards Chardonnay (California Tri-Appellation) – aromas of lightly buttered toast and freshly picked citrus with notes of baked apple pastry, caramelized pear, and grilled pineapple

(California Tri-Appellation) – aromas of lightly buttered toast and freshly picked citrus with notes of baked apple pastry, caramelized pear, and grilled pineapple J Vineyards Pinot Noir (California Tri-Appellation) – notes of red and black cherry, ripe berries, and plum layered with hints of cocoa, earth, and toast

(California Tri-Appellation) – notes of red and black cherry, ripe berries, and plum layered with hints of cocoa, earth, and toast 8 Years in the Desert Red Wine (California) – aromas of wild blackberry, oatmeal raisin cookie and spices, dark berries, and black cherry with a palate featuring a hint of cocoa and a long finish

(California) – aromas of wild blackberry, oatmeal raisin cookie and spices, dark berries, and black cherry with a palate featuring a hint of cocoa and a long finish Abstract Red Wine (California) – a deep purple wine with notes of blue and blackberries and hints of dark chocolate and seasoned leather

(California) – a deep purple wine with notes of blue and blackberries and hints of dark chocolate and seasoned leather Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley, Calif.) – opens with aromas of ripe cassis and blackberry, followed by dark chocolate and toasted oak

You can find more information and make a reservation at The Capital Grille, here.