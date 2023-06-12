A boil-water advisory has been issued by the Philadelphia Water Department after a pumping station servicing neighborhoods in West Philadelphia failed Sunday.

According to the advisory, the failure left the water pipes that supply around 18,000 residents potentially to some disease-causing bacteria.

The failure affected neighborhoods in the 19151, 19131 and 19139 zip codes.

These are the affected neighborhoods:

Wynnefield Heights

Wynnefield

Overbrook Farms

Green Hill Farms

Overbrook

Overbrook Park

Morris Park

Carrol Park

Haddington

West Parkside

West Fairmount Park

Customers in these areas are advised to boil all water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing formula.

To see if you should boil your water, you can view the map of affected areas provided by the Philadelphia Water Department here.

The department states, “We anticipate resolving the issue by June 13th,” and that they will notify customers when the issue has been fixed.

Residents can also visit water.phila.gov or call the Water Department at (215)-685-6300 to ask any questions they may have regarding the advisory.

Written by PHL17 Morning News Intern Patrick McGlynn