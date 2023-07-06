Philadelphia is nothing short of some of the most amazing businesses, views, and especially cheesesteaks.

And while finding the answer to which cheesesteak reigns supreme is an impossible task, the Black Chef Showdown aims to do just that, all while shining a light on some of the best black-owned restaurants in the city.

This Sunday, July 9, ten chefs will gather at the 2300 Arena to make their best cheesesteak and compete for the title of best black chef.

“Our goal is to highlight the amazing culinary talent of black chefs in the city and provide a platform for them to showcase their skills. We hope this event will help stimulate the local black restaurant economy and provide more exposure to these amazing chefs.” said Jason Coles, founder of Katika, and David Cabello, Black and Mobile co-founder.

Competing Chefs:

Tanesha Trippet- Brotherly Grub at Jacobs Northwest

Troy Johnson- Fast Break

Thomas and Natalie Smith- Grubaholics

Quora- Hibiscus Cafe

Mary Muse- Madookz

Darcell Moore- Reggae Reggae Vibes

Keenya Cain- Shugar Shack

Shon ‘Chef Sunflower’- Supreme Oasis

Maso Dodd- Uptown Seafood

Chef Notoya- Vegan Vibes

Tickets range from $10-60 varying on the amount of food vouchers included.

You can find more information and purchase tickets for the Black Chef Showdown, here.