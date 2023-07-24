As SEPTA finishes rebuilding a critical part of it’s Regional Rail Line, commuters who use the Airport, Media/Wawa, and Wilmington/Newark lines may be forced to make some major adjustments throughout the next month.

Starting today, the Penn Medicine Station will be closed throughout the duration of the project which is expected to be completed on Saturday, August 26.

Throughout this week, Monday July, 24- Friday, July 28, there will be no train service on the Media/ Wawa line.

The Southwest Connection Improvement Program aims to rebuild the infrastructure of the Media/ Wawa Line between 30th Street Station and the ‘Arsenal Interlocking’ (which is a vital interchange) just below the Penn Medicine Station, which dates back more than 80 years.

The vital portion of the track which is being rebuilt also supports the Airport and Wilmington/ Newark lines, making it a critical connection between Southwest Philadelphia, Center City, and Delaware County, among others.

Work throughout the project will include bridge inspections, rail replacements, tunnel repairs, and interlocking signal systems maintenance.

Commuters should be aware of the following changes:

No train service to or from Penn Medicine Station Shuttle buses will be available between 33rd & Spruce and 30th St Station

No train service from July 24 through 28 on the Media/ Wawa Line On weekdays, shuttle buses will be available between 49th St Station, 33rd & Spruce, and 30th St Station o On weekends, shuttle buses will be available between Swarthmore Station, 33rd & Spruce, and 30th St Station

No train service to or from Suburban, Jefferson, or Temple University Stations on the Wilmington/ Newark Line All trains will arrive/depart 30th St Station from Amtrak Main Terminal lower-level platform 2

o No train service to or from Suburban, Jefferson, or Temple University Stations on the Airport Line On weekdays, hourly train service will be provided from all Airport Terminals, Eastwick, and 30th St Station On weekends, shuttle buses will be available between all Airport Terminals, Eastwick, and 30th St Station.



Commuters can monitor changes and find more information about the Southwest Connection Improvement Program