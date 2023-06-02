Philadelphia School District is taking precaution’s against the extreme heat that’s coming to our area this afternoon.

This morning the district announced 90 schools will be dismissed early due to the poor conditions of the schools air conditioning units.

The district thanked families and staff for their flexibility and promised to work on providing each Philadelphia School District school with updated air conditioning systems to support comfortable teaching and learning environments.

All families are reminded to keep children hydrated, dress them in light-colored and lightweight clothing, and to apply sunscreen.

Full list of schools with early dismissals today:

AMY at James Martin

AMY Northwest

Chester Arthur

Bache – Martin

Clara Barton

James Blaine

Rudolph Blankenburg

Amadee Bregy

Henry A. Brown

William Bryant

Building 21 @ Kinsey

Gloria Casarez

Castor Gardens

Joseph Catharine

Central HS

Benjamin Comegys

Benjamin Comly

Jay Cooke

Kennedy Crossan

Anna Day

Hamilton Disston

Paul Dunbar

Eleonor Emlen

D Newlin Fell

Thomas Finletter

Edwin Fitler

Aloysius Fitzpatrick

Fox Chase

Ben Franklin HS

Horace Furness

Edward Gideon

Girard Academic Music

Stephen Girard

Girls HS

Joseph Greenberg

Warren Harding

Avery Harrington

Charles Henry

Hill-Freedman

Thomas Holme

Francis Hopkinson

Henry Houston

Julia Howe

Abram Jenks

John S Jenks

Kenderton

Elizabeth Kirkbride

Robert Lamberton

Anna Lingelbach

William Loesche

James Logan

James Lowell

James Ludlow

John Marshall

John McCloskey

Alexander McClure

Morton McMichael

William Meredith

Thomas Mifflin

Weir Mitchell

J. Hampton Moore

Robert Morris

Andrew Morrison

George Nebinger

Olney Elementary

Overbrook Ed. Ctr. Annex

Overbrook Elementary

Parkway West

John Patterson

Penn Treaty

Samuel Pennypacker

Rhawnhurst

Theodore Roosevelt

William Rowen

Roxborough HS

William Sayre

George Sharswood

Isaac Sheppard

South Philadelphia HS

Spring Garden

Gilbert Spruance

James Sullivan

John Taggart

William Tilden

The U School

General Louis Wagner

Laura Waring

George Washington HS

Martha Washington

William Ziegler