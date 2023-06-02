Philadelphia School District is taking precaution’s against the extreme heat that’s coming to our area this afternoon.
This morning the district announced 90 schools will be dismissed early due to the poor conditions of the schools air conditioning units.
The district thanked families and staff for their flexibility and promised to work on providing each Philadelphia School District school with updated air conditioning systems to support comfortable teaching and learning environments.
All families are reminded to keep children hydrated, dress them in light-colored and lightweight clothing, and to apply sunscreen.
Full list of schools with early dismissals today:
- AMY at James Martin
- AMY Northwest
- Chester Arthur
- Bache – Martin
- Clara Barton
- James Blaine
- Rudolph Blankenburg
- Amadee Bregy
- Henry A. Brown
- William Bryant
- Building 21 @ Kinsey
- Gloria Casarez
- Castor Gardens
- Joseph Catharine
- Central HS
- Benjamin Comegys
- Benjamin Comly
- Jay Cooke
- Kennedy Crossan
- Anna Day
- Hamilton Disston
- Paul Dunbar
- Eleonor Emlen
- D Newlin Fell
- Thomas Finletter
- Edwin Fitler
- Aloysius Fitzpatrick
- Fox Chase
- Ben Franklin HS
- Horace Furness
- Edward Gideon
- Girard Academic Music
- Stephen Girard
- Girls HS
- Joseph Greenberg
- Warren Harding
- Avery Harrington
- Charles Henry
- Hill-Freedman
- Thomas Holme
- Francis Hopkinson
- Henry Houston
- Julia Howe
- Abram Jenks
- John S Jenks
- Kenderton
- Elizabeth Kirkbride
- Robert Lamberton
- Anna Lingelbach
- William Loesche
- James Logan
- James Lowell
- James Ludlow
- John Marshall
- John McCloskey
- Alexander McClure
- Morton McMichael
- William Meredith
- Thomas Mifflin
- Weir Mitchell
- J. Hampton Moore
- Robert Morris
- Andrew Morrison
- George Nebinger
- Olney Elementary
- Overbrook Ed. Ctr. Annex
- Overbrook Elementary
- Parkway West
- John Patterson
- Penn Treaty
- Samuel Pennypacker
- Rhawnhurst
- Theodore Roosevelt
- William Rowen
- Roxborough HS
- William Sayre
- George Sharswood
- Isaac Sheppard
- South Philadelphia HS
- Spring Garden
- Gilbert Spruance
- James Sullivan
- John Taggart
- William Tilden
- The U School
- General Louis Wagner
- Laura Waring
- George Washington HS
- Martha Washington
- William Ziegler