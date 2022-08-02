Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 25, 2022.

Police say 16-year-old Christian Harley was last seen on the 100 block of South 56th Street.

Harley was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with “Philadelphia’ Youth baseball” in white letters, navy blue basketball shorts, and red Nike sneakers.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Harley.