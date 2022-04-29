Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on April 2, 2022.

Police say 62-year-old Deborah Jenkins was last seen on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue at 12:00 pm.

At this time police have not given any clothing description.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Jenkins.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc