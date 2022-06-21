Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on November 21, 2021.

Police say 74-year-old Gloria Parker was last seen on the 2200 block of Oakford Street around 11:00 am.

It is unknown what Parker was wearing before her disappearance, police said.

READ MORE: Wisconsin parade crash suspect will mount an insanity defense

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Parker.