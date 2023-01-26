The Philadelphia Wings are honoring lacrosse great Kevin Finneran by retiring his No. 11 jersey to the rafters of the Wells Fargo Center.

The 2021 National Lacrosse League Hall of Famer is joining Wings legends Tom Marechek (#42), Jake Bergey (#66), and Dallas Eliuk (#35).

“From 1993-2002, Finneran helped bring four NLL championship titles to the city of Philadelphia. At the time of his retirement, Finneran was the all-time league leader with 143 games played. With the Wings, Finneran ended his career with 192 goals scored and 283 assists, totaling 475 points (third-overall in Wings history). Finneran has also held the record for most consecutive games played at 139 games and was once the American all-time leading goal scorer.” Wingslax.com

The special pre-game ceremony takes place on January 27th.