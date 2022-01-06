The Philadelphia Wings are back! If you haven’t been to a home game, you really should put it on your to-do list. The (2-1) Wings have high hopes for this season to go all the way.

This weekend the Wings will have a memorable night at the Wells Fargo Center, honoring veterans, first responders, teachers, health care workers, and anyone who has been going through hard times these past two years.

So here to tell us all about it is our friend Matt Rambo from the Wings. Rambo is from the Philadelphia area and has always dreamed of playing for the Wings.

PHL17 will broadcast some of the Wings games this season. The first game on PHL17 will air on January 22nd, 2022. To purchase tickets for all Wings games, please visit Philadelphia Wings Lacrosse.