If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out the Philadelphia Wings as they face off against Panther City Lacrosse Club for their 2023 Home Opener this Saturday, January 14. You don’t have to be a lacrosse fan or expert to have a blast at the game, just grab the family and make sure to stay for the post-game party on the concourse. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins tried out her skills at the Wells Fargo Center ahead of all the excitement.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction