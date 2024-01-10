Parts of Kelly Drive in Philadelphia are closed Wednesday morning due to intense flooding after a severe rainstorm struck the Philadelphia region on Tuesday night.

The Schuylkill River is in a minor flood stage and is expected to crest this afternoon.

Road closures are in place along the Schuylkill at Kelly Drive from Fountain Green Drive to Reservoir Drive and from Calumet Street to Hunting Park Avenue.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management warns that more road closures may be necessary.

“Police report road closures along the Schuylkill River due to flooding. Kelly Drive from Fountain Green Dr to Reservoir Dr and from Calumet St to Hunting Park Ave. The Schuylkill is in minor flood stage and will crest this afternoon. Additional closures may become necessary.”, said the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management in a post on X.

Another post on X stated, “Although rain has stopped, the flooding risk continues. The Schuylkill River has reached a minor flood stage and will not crest until this afternoon. The Delaware River could see flooding during noon high tide. Continue to use caution. Do not walk, bike, or drive into floodwater.”

According to the National Weather Service, the Schuylkill is expected to reach a moderate flood stage later on Wednesday as water levels could rise above 12 feet in some parts of the river.