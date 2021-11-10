Philadelphia walk to end Alzheimer on Saturday

On Saturday November 13th, 2021, come out to Philadelphia annual walk to end Alzheimer. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. Between 2000 and 2019, deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased 145%.

Almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s disease are women. Alzheimer’s kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Head out to Citizen Bank Park if you will like to participate in the walk. The walk officially starts at 10:45 a.m. You can register online at their website up until the day of.