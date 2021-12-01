Philadelphia Union will host NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Finals

Philadelphia (WPHL)– The Philadelphia Union will host New York City FC for Sunday’s conference final at Subaru Park Stadium in Chester, PA.

NYCFC, the East’s number 4 seed, will play number 2 seed the Union in the Eastern Conference final’s. The match is slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

Alexander Callens, A defender for NYCFC, went a perfect five-for-five in a shootout, for his club to a 5-3 win on penalty kicks defeating the top-seeded New England Revolution in an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Tuesday night.

This upset gave the Union home field advantage for the Conference Finals. Expect Subaru Park to be rocking for at least one more time this year. .