Philadelphia Union, Subaru reach MLS zero-landfill stadium goal

The Philadelphia Union and Subaru of America, Inc. are working together to help the environment. Subary Park in Chester, PA is now the first-ever Major League Soccer stadium to reach zero-landfill status.

That means the stadium sends no trash is to a landfill. Subary Park reached this mark at the end of its September slate of games and celebrated the accomplishment during Saturday night’s game against Nashville SC.

In a statement released by the team, Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union President, said “We are incredibly proud to achieve this milestone alongside our partners at Subaru of America.” He added, “We firmly believe that through our work with Subaru, we are helping our fans and soccer community reduce our impact on the environment by reducing, reusing and recycling waste at Subaru Park. Subaru has blazed a trail for sustainability by making Subaru Park an example to the rest of MLS.”

Visitors to Subaru Park can now find 111 MAX-R containers throughout the complex. The program is expected to divert an estimated 357,480 pounds of waste from local landfills in an average year. The team says that’s as much as a cheesesteak that’s 19 miles high and 50 miles long, or the height of 20 Mt. Everests-worth of stacked aluminum cans.