Philadelphia Union Paxten Aaronson says the Union can go all the way

Philadelphia Union Paxten Aaronson joins us today to discuss his time with the team, how the season went, and how far he thinks the Union can go.

Aaronson said, “I think we can go all the way of course we have the talent, the coach, and we have the desire and drive I think the go all the way.”

The Union won their first playoff game in franchise history last year but fail to win anymore. This season they will look to keep the momentum going.

Subaru Park is going to host an epic chapter in the Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls rivalry in the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, November 20th at 2:30 pm ET. You can watch the game on PHL17.