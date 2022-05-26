Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating missing twin girl last seen Monday.

Police say 14-year-old Tiffany Young was last seen on the 5400 block of Walnut Street around 3:30 pm.

It is unknown what Young had on before her disappearance, but police say she may be with her twin sister, who is also missing.

According to police, Kimberly A. Young was last seen on the 1500 block of North Redfield Street around noon.

Their is no clothing description on A. Young, police say.

READ MORE: Couple comes home to find a teen suffering from a gunshot wound on their floor

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Tiffany or Kimberly.

If you are related to or know of these twins sisters, please get in touch with me.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc