PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– Philadelphia is getting ready to host the world’s largest breakdancing competition.

On Saturday, August 26th, hundreds of dancers from around the world will take the stage at the prestigious Red Bull BC One competition at the Filmore in Philadelphia.

During the competition 16 B-Boys and 16 B-girls will compete for a chance to be crowned Red Bull BC One U.S. B-Boy and B-Girl champions, and secure their spot in the road to the Red Bull BC One World Final 2023 in Paris, France, on October 21st at the Stade Roland-Garros Stadium.

The Red Bull BC One Cypher USA Competition will be held at the Fillmore Philadelphia on 29 E Allen St, from 7-10 p.m.

Throughout this weekend, Red Bull will host a series of panels, workshops, and battles led by some of the best names in breaking and hip-hop.

All of the events will be open to the public and tickets can be found, here.

This morning, 2022 Red Bull BC One National Finalists B-Boy Dosu, joined us on the show to talk about the competition and his history with breakdancing. Watch the full interview above.

Full list of events on Friday, August 25:

House Workshop with Kosi (Brooklyn Bowl | 1009 Canal St.) Time: 3:00PM – 4:30PM EST

(Brooklyn Bowl | 1009 Canal St.) Bonnie & Clyde – 2v2 Seven to Smoke Battle (The Fillmore Philadelphia | 29 E Allen St.) Time: 3:00PM – 5:00PM EST

(The Fillmore Philadelphia | 29 E Allen St.) Pride in BREAK Couch Session (The Fillmore Philadelphia | 29 E Allen St.) Time: 5:00PM – 6:30PM

(The Fillmore Philadelphia | 29 E Allen St.) Hip Hop Workshop with Buddha Stretch of Elite Force & Mop Top (Brooklyn Bowl | 1009 Canal St.) Time: 5:00PM – 6:30PM EST

(Brooklyn Bowl | 1009 Canal St.) Breaking Royale Concept Battle (The Fillmore Philadelphia | 29 E Allen St.) Time: 6:00PM – 8:00PM EST

(The Fillmore Philadelphia | 29 E Allen St.) Workshop: Breaking with B-Boy Flea Rock from Skill Methodz (Brooklyn Bowl | 1009 Canal St.) Time: 7:00PM – 8:30PM EST

(Brooklyn Bowl | 1009 Canal St.) 2v2 Pros 2 Protégés Battle (The Fillmore Philadelphia | 29 E Allen St.) Time: 8:30PM – 10:30PM EST

(The Fillmore Philadelphia | 29 E Allen St.)

Full list of events on Saturday, August 26th:

Workshop: Breaking Battle Skills with B-Boy Menno (Brooklyn Bowl | 1009 Canal St.) Time: 12:30PM – 2:00PM EST

(Brooklyn Bowl | 1009 Canal St.)

Mixed-Style 2v2 Competition (The Fillmore Philadelphia | 29 E Allen St.) Time: 1:00PM – 2:30PM EST

The Philly-NYC Hip-Hop Legend Connection Couch Session (The Fillmore Philadelphia | 29 E Allen St.) Time: 1:30PM –3:00PM EST

(The Fillmore Philadelphia | 29 E Allen St.) Creators Workshop with Stance Element Lead Dan Zhu (Brooklyn Bowl | 1009 Canal St.) Time: 2:30PM – 4:00PM EST

(Brooklyn Bowl | 1009 Canal St.) Workshop/Battle: Footworkerz (The Fillmore Philadelphia | 29 E Allen St.) Time: 3:00PM – 6:30PM EST

(The Fillmore Philadelphia | 29 E Allen St.) Workshop: Popping Workshop with Breeze Lee (Brooklyn Bowl | 1009 Canal St.) Time: 4:30PM – 6:00PM EST

(Brooklyn Bowl | 1009 Canal St.)