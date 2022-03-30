The start of April also marks the start of the 5th annual Philadelphia Theatre Week! The 10 day festival gives you the chance to see some incredible shows around the city at discounted prices.

“There’s performances, workshops, industry events…just something for everyone,” said LaNeshe Miller-White, Executive Director of Theatre Philadelphia.

There are over 85 different events and hundreds of performances ranging from in-person to virtual plays.

Students from Eastern University gave us a sneak peak of their show STILL HERE!

According to the Eastern University Theatre Group’s website, it’s “a story about people standing on the cusp of life unsure of their next steps. Many find it much easier to set up camp there digging in and refusing to change which oftentimes makes things worse. STILL HERE! provides us an opportunity to see that renewal and rebirth are possible.”

For more information on Philly Theatre Week and to purchase tickets, click here.