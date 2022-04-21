Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on April 15, 2022.

Police say 16-year-old Taylor Alvin was last seen on the 400 block of Locust Avenue around 1:16 pm.

What Alvin last had on is vague. Police say they only know that she had blue jeans on the day of her disappearance.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Alvin.