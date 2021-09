Philadelphia drivers have a reason to stress behind the wheel according to a new study by WalletHub. The online site rated the best and worst cities to drive in and Philadelphia came in at 97 out of 100. Factors included time stuck in traffic and fuel costs.

Raleigh, North Carolina was rated as the best city, while Oakland, California ranked last.

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-to-drive-in/13964