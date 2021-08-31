Philadelphia students return for in-person learning

Students in the School District of Philadelphia will head back to the classroom on August, 31. Below are guidelines from the school district for the 2021-2022 school year.

Staff and families are asked to assess that they or their children are symptom-free before they come into schools and District offices. Masks & Facial Coverings – Required for vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff; provided by schools

Maintained in every school COVID-19 Testing Students: Testing available onsite for students who present with COVID-like symptoms during the day. Staff: Continue testing every employee once a week; may adapt throughout the year. Students & Staff: Individuals identified as close contacts with a positive case of COVID-19 must quarantine at home for 10 days. However, they may end quarantine after day 7 and return to work on day 8 if they remain asymptomatic and receive a negative COVID-19 test between days 5 and 7. Vaccinated, asymptomatic close contacts do not need to quarantine. Positive cases must isolate for at least 10 days.

Test to Play/Perform: Athletes who play high risk sports and students participating in select performing arts (band and choir) will be tested 1-2 times a week. Vaccinated athletes/performing arts students may opt out of weekly testing with proof of vaccination. Confirmed Positive COVID-19 Cases Communication: impacted schools and families informed Person Testing Positive: in-home isolation required for at least 10 days Classrooms or School Closures: only if advised by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health



Schools before Aug. 31st and throughout the day, every day after schools reopen Student Supports More supports to help students deal with trauma, transition back to a more structured school day and advance socially and academically Starting the first day, all schools will focus on relationship building, and creating safe and welcoming school environments for everyone

Extra-curricular Activities & Sports – All activities will return in person. Spectators limited to outdoor games only