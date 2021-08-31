Philadelphia students return for in-person learning

Students in the School District of Philadelphia will head back to the classroom on August, 31. Below are guidelines from the school district for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Health Screening – Staff and families are asked to assess that they or their children are symptom-free before they come into schools and District offices.
- Masks & Facial Coverings – Required for vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff; provided by schools
- Touchless Hand Sanitizer Stations – Maintained in every school
- COVID-19 Testing
- Students: Testing available onsite for students who present with COVID-like symptoms during the day.
- Staff: Continue testing every employee once a week; may adapt throughout the year.
- Students & Staff: Individuals identified as close contacts with a positive case of COVID-19 must quarantine at home for 10 days. However, they may end quarantine after day 7 and return to work on day 8 if they remain asymptomatic and receive a negative COVID-19 test between days 5 and 7. Vaccinated, asymptomatic close contacts do not need to quarantine. Positive cases must isolate for at least 10 days.
- Athletics/Performing Arts –Test to Play/Perform: Athletes who play high risk sports and students participating in select performing arts (band and choir) will be tested 1-2 times a week. Vaccinated athletes/performing arts students may opt out of weekly testing with proof of vaccination.
- Confirmed Positive COVID-19 Cases
- Communication: impacted schools and families informed
- Person Testing Positive: in-home isolation required for at least 10 days
- Classrooms or School Closures: only if advised by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health
- Continuity of Education – Students who are quarantining or isolating will receive instructional support while at home
- Social Distancing – While 3 feet of distance will be encouraged where possible, the priority from both the CDC and PDPH is the full return of students with multiple layers of safety in place
- Air & Surface Purifiers – In all instructional spaces, gyms, cafeterias and offices
- Cleaning & Sanitizing – Schools cleaned and sanitized before Aug. 31st and throughout the day, every day after schools reopen
- Student Supports
- More supports to help students deal with trauma, transition back to a more structured school day and advance socially and academically
- Starting the first day, all schools will focus on relationship building, and creating safe and welcoming school environments for everyone
- Extra-curricular Activities & Sports – All activities will return in person. Spectators limited to outdoor games only