Philadelphia stakes claim as an ice cream destination

If you love ice cream and live in the city of Brotherly Love, sweet victory is within your grasp. The website http://workshopedia just compiled a top 10 list for the best ice cream cities in the United States and Philadelphia tied for fifth.

The list took into account several factors and calculated a total score for each city with the highest possible score a 25. The categories included the number of ice cream shops per capita, average shop rating and average cost rating for the ice cream.

Los Angeles came in as the top city with a score of 24.7. Philadelphia tied with Houston with a score of 22.3.