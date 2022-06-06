Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police say at 14 people were shot, three of them killed, when gunmen fired into a crowd on South Street in Philadelphia late Saturday night.

The incident happened on the 400 block of South Street around 11:31 pm.

Two fully uniform officers assigned to patrol South Street, heard gun shots being fired from the block. The officers say they saw a man on the southwest corner of South and American Streets firing a handgun into a large crowd.

Police say the officer drew his weapon and fired several times in the direction of the unknown man. The suspect dropped his handgun on the sidewalk and ran southbound on 600 American Street, fleeing the scene, police say. It is unknown if the officer struck the suspect, police say.

Police say they saw one of the shooters, shooting in the crowd. Officers shot at the male. The officers that fired at the suspect say he dropped his semi-automatic gun and fled on foot. Police are not certain that they hit the male. #MassShooting #Philadelphia — Doc Louallen (@LouallenDoc) June 5, 2022

The officers at the scene reported 10 victims were suffering from gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and on the street.

Gregory Jackson, 34, was shot and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by doctors at 12:05 am, police say.

Police say Alexis Quinn, 27, was shot and pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital at 11:49 pm by doctors.

Police did not release the identity of a 22-year-old man, but the American Federation of Teachers identified him as Kris Minners, a resident advisor for 6th and 2nd-grade boys at Girard College. He was pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital at 11:49 pm by doctors.

Kris Minners

According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the torso and listed in critical condition by medics.

An 18-year-old man was shot once in the right hand, police say.

Police say a 18-year-old man was shot in the left buttocks.

A 20-year-old man was shot once in the left forearm, police say.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the right chest area.

A 69-year-old man shot once in the left calf, police say.

Police say a 43-year-old man was shot in the ankle.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the left leg, police say.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the left leg.

An 20-year-old man was shot once in the left shoulder, police say.

The eleventh and final shooting victim reported was a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the left shoulder, police say.

According to police, a 49-year-old woman was struck by shattered glass.

“While many were out enjoying a beautiful day in the city, horrendous and unthinkable acts happened in a popular local and tourist hangout. These acts claimed the lives of three people and injured 12 others,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “We mourn the lives lost and the dozens of lives affected by this tragedy. These incidents not only affect the individual directly victimized, but victimizes loved ones, families, neighborhoods, and the world. We are working with our local, state, and federal partners to make sure that no lead is lost, that no stone remains unturned, and that these victims find justice.”

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter