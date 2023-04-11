The Philadelphia School District has reached a terrible milestone.

Since the school year began, 100 Philadelphia School District students have been shot, and 20 have been killed.

Most prominently, we remember the fatal shooting of Nicolas Elizalde at a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School in September 2022, and the shooting of a 15-year-old boy that was shot near Overbrook High School in January 2023, but thankfully survived.

Just two weeks ago, the district felt the effects of gun violence again as they were mourning the loss of 15-year-old Devin Weedon, who was shot and killed on his way to Simon Gratz High School.

The district said, “We continue to work with community partners and the Philadelphia Police Department as we strive to keep our students safe through the Safe Paths and Safety Zones programs. ”