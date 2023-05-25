Superintendent Tony Watlington is preparing to release his five-year plan for the Philadelphia School District to the Board of Education tonight.

Academic achievement, potential year-round schooling and student safety are among some of the topics he will discuss.

The plan covers Five Priority Areas:

Improve safety and well-being Partner with families and community Accelerate academic achievement Recruit and retain diverse and highly effective educators

The plan includes 63 strategic actions like launching a two-way communications system to improve communications with families and the community and a program proposal for year-round schooling for ten schools.

Other notable initiatives include adding school safety zones, allocating extra resources to pay off-duty police officers to protect students on the way to and from school and incentives to keep teachers in the district.

The plan serves as a big moment for Dr. Watlington as it comes nearly a year into his tenure.